About this product
Highlights:
- Length: 5 Inches
- Width: 2.25 Inches
- Stands On Its Own
- Front Carb
- Detailed Face
- Top Hat Mouthpiece
- Colored Glass
- Themed Glass
- Thick Glass
- Deep Bowl
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Steamroller
- Length: 5 Inches
- Width: 2.25 Inches
- Stands On Its Own
- Front Carb
- Detailed Face
- Top Hat Mouthpiece
- Colored Glass
- Themed Glass
- Thick Glass
- Deep Bowl
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Steamroller
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!