Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female 14mm male
- 14mm Octobowl
- 38mm tubing
- 90 degrees arm angle
- Ladder perc
- Showerhead downstem diffuses
- Angled-based water pipe
- Beaker
- Height: 5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female 14mm male
- 14mm Octobowl
- 38mm tubing
- 90 degrees arm angle
- Ladder perc
- Showerhead downstem diffuses
- Angled-based water pipe
- Beaker
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!