Highlights:



- Maximum Performance: Can fill up to 100 cartridges in 5 minutes

- Easily Adjusted: Fills in 1ml, 2ml, 3ml, 4ml, and 5ml increments

- High Precision: The heated barrel has a controller which allows you to set your desired temperature (Room Temp - 190°F)

- Ultra Safe: Built-in temperature cutoff at 190°F

- Filler Comes Ready to Use: Just plug the unit in and attach the included

- 14 Gauge Tip Adjustable Plunger Tension/Tightening: For user preferred plunger action



Box Includes:

~ Extra barrel plunger gasket

~ 5 ft. power cord

~ 3 ft. heat cord to control box

~ 14 gauge lure lock needle



Description:

The Neocision semi-automatic cartridge filling gun can is easily adjusted to fill in 1ml, 2ml, 3ml, 4ml, and 5ml increments. You can quickly and accurately fill your cartridges.



The heated barrel has a digital controller that allows the user to set a temperature from (room temperature - 190°F) in increments of 1.0°F. The filler comes ready to use, just plug it in and attach the included 14 gauge tip.



Specifications:



> Polypropylene Barrel – Chemically Resistant to Isopropyl Alcohol, Ethanol, Butane, Hexane, Glycerin, Glycols, Terpenes, and most Acids

> 14 gauge lure lock needle included

> Adjusts from 1-5ml shots

> Lure lock hub for all types of size attachments

> Extra barrel plunger gasket included

> Adjustable plunger tension/tightening (*for user preferred plunger action)

> Built-in temperature cutoff @190F.

> 5 ft. power cord

> 3 ft. heat cord to control box.

> Assembled weight 10 oz.



To Fill the Syringe:

Advance the plunger all the way to the needle tip of the barrel. Place the needle into the Oil and pull the plunger all the way back until it stops. The barrel will be filled.



Cleaning:

Cleaning the barrel and components can be done with De-limonene, other chemicals can be used, however, *The Barrel Gasket is made of Nitrile and can degrade with overexposure to chemicals like Isopropyl Alcohol.



Increasing the Max Temperature:

The Max Temperature Setting is 190°F. To increase the temperature beyond that, the user will need to follow the included instruction to unlock and change the max temp. (Absolute Max. is 212°F)