Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Branded glass
- Decals on the chamber and bowl
- Straight tube water pipe
- Includes 14mm male octobowl
- Large sturdy base
- Matrix perc
- Scientific clear glass
- Thick glass
- Trumpet-style mouthpiece
- Twin turbine percolators
- Straight tube
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
No product reviews
