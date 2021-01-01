Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Celebrate the holidays
- 14mm male bowl
- Splashguard
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- 90 degree joint
- Fixed downstem
- Polished joint
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Celebrate the holidays
- 14mm male bowl
- Splashguard
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- 90 degree joint
- Fixed downstem
- Polished joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!