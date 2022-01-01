About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base Width: 3 inches
- Colored Glass
- Themed Glass
- Worked Glass
- Thick Glass
- American Glass
- Fixed Downstem
- Bent Neck
- Deep Bowl
- 14mm Joint
- Female Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base Width: 3 inches
- Colored Glass
- Themed Glass
- Worked Glass
- Thick Glass
- American Glass
- Fixed Downstem
- Bent Neck
- Deep Bowl
- 14mm Joint
- Female Joint
- 90 degree Joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!