Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

5.5" Mini Recycler Beaker Base Dab Rig

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 5.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base Width: 3.5 inches
- Clear glass
- Beaker
- Concentrate recycler
- Bent neck
- Fixed downstem
- 90 Degrees joint
- Scientific glass
- Mini
