Stash Lab Technologies

5.5" Saxophone Sherlock Pipe

- Height: 5.5 inches
- Saxophone sherlock pipe
- 25mm tubing
- Ash-catching curve
- Marble support
- Circular mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Hand pipe
- Choice of color
