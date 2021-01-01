Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Saxophone sherlock pipe
- 25mm tubing
- Ash-catching curve
- Marble support
- Circular mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Hand pipe
- Choice of color
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Saxophone sherlock pipe
- 25mm tubing
- Ash-catching curve
- Marble support
- Circular mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Hand pipe
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!