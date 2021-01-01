Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

5.5" Silicone Dab Rig Bubbler

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 5.5 inches
- Joint size: 10mm female
- 90 Degrees joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Pendant Loop
- Nucleus decal
- Secret compartment underneath
- Holes around base for holding tools
- Bent neck
