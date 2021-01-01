Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Base Width: 1.5 inches
- Colored lines throughout
- Purple background
- Side carb hole
- Flat base
- Flat mouthpiece
- Colored glass
- Bent neck
- Deep bowl
- Fixed downstem
- Maria rings
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Base Width: 1.5 inches
- Colored lines throughout
- Purple background
- Side carb hole
- Flat base
- Flat mouthpiece
- Colored glass
- Bent neck
- Deep bowl
- Fixed downstem
- Maria rings
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!