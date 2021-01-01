Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Nucleus dry herb vaporizer
- Adjustable temperature
- Durable design
- Mouthpiece covers
- Metal screens
- Rechargeable battery
- Cleaning tool
- User manual
- One minute safety turn-off
- Choice of color
- Direct draw vaporizer
- Digital vaporizer
- Portable vaporizer
- Vape pen
