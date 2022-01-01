About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 6 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Diffused Downstem
- Includes Matching 14mm Male Bowl
- Rocket Ship Mouthpiece
- American Glass
- Colored Glass
- 90 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- 14mm Joint
- Fixed Downstem
- Themed Glass
- Thick Glass
- Worked Glass
