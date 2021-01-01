Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

6" Clear Upline Steamroller

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Length: 6 inches
- Borosilicate glass
- Feet stand
- Steamroller design
- Three upline rings
- Varying colored logo
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!