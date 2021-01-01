Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Length: 6 inches
- Borosilicate glass
- Feet stand
- Steamroller design
- Three upline rings
- Varying colored logo
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Deep bowl
- Length: 6 inches
- Borosilicate glass
- Feet stand
- Steamroller design
- Three upline rings
- Varying colored logo
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!