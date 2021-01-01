Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

6" Mini Beehive Recycler

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 6 inches
- Joint size: 14 female
- 90 degree joint
- Made in the USA
- Bent neck
- Fixed downstem
- Ground joint
- Includes matching flower bowl
- Dewar's joint reinforced
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
- Clear glass
- Diffused downstem
