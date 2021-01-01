Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

6" Mini Octopus Coral Reef Dab Pipe

- Height: 6 inches
- Joint: 10mm male
- 90 degree joint
- Clear glass
- Scientific glass
- Coral reef theme
- Inline perc
- Made in the USA
- Octopus Mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- Colored glass
- Mini
- Themed glass
- American glass
