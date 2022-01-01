About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 6 Inches
- Dry Herb Vaporizer
- 4 Optimized Temperature Presets
- Compact And Portable
- Includes Cleaning Kit
- Includes Two Mouthpieces: Flat And Raised
- Includes USB Charger
- LED Interface
- Lip And Motion Sensing Technology
- Magnetic Oven Lid
- Polished Anodized Finish
- Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery
- Stainless Steel Herb Chamber
- Direct Draw Vaporizer
- Analog Vaporizer
- Portable Vaporizer
- Vape Pen
- Adjustable Temperature
- Available In Your Choice Of Color
