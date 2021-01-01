Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Cigar torch
- Adjustable flame size
- Child safety switch
- Heavy and solid construction
- Locking mechanism
- Refill port on bottom
- Strong and consistent flame
- Sturdy base
- Height: 7 inches
- Cigar torch
- Adjustable flame size
- Child safety switch
- Heavy and solid construction
- Locking mechanism
- Refill port on bottom
- Strong and consistent flame
- Sturdy base
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!