Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Width: 3.75 inches base
- Long neck
- Double disc perc
- Flared Mouthpiece
- 45 degree joint
- Clear glass
- Male joint
- 14mm Female Bowl Included
- Mini
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!