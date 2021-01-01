Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 10mm male
- 45° Joint
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Fixed downstem
- Flared mouthpiece
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Choice of color
