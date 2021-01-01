Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- 90 degrees joint
- Bent neck
- Thick glass
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Scientific glass
- Water pipe
- Thick rounded base
- Can chamber
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
