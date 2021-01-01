Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base width: 3.5 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Dab rig
- Clear glass
- Inline perc
- Dewar's joint
- Bent neck
- Puck chamber
- Mini
- Scientific glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!