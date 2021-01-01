Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

7" Nano Puck Dab Rig with Inline Barrel Perc

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base width: 3.5 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Dab rig
- Clear glass
- Inline perc
- Dewar's joint
- Bent neck
- Puck chamber
- Mini
- Scientific glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!