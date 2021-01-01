About this product
- Highlights:
- Length: 7 inches
- Handmade in Denver, Colorado
- Heavy-duty aerospace aluminum
- Anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum exoskeleton
- Shock-absorbing rubber gaskets
- Ember-blocking smoke screen
- Compatible with all three Pyptek concentrate attachments
- Nearly indestructible
- Handheld portable pipe
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- Comes fully assembled and includes an extra Pyptek O-ring & screen kit and pipe cleaners
- Available in 5 unique colors
- A pipe you can take on any adventure.
- The titan pipe certainly lives up to its name! Measuring 7 inches, this is the biggest and baddest piece from the Pyptek collection. The aircraft grade aluminum exoskeleton protects the borosilicate glass internal body. This spoon is smoke-ready as it comes fully assembled alongside metal screens, pipe cleaners, and an extra Pyptek O-ring.
About this brand
Stash Lab Technologies
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets!
We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle.
You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day.
We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!
