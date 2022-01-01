Highlights:



- Pipe Height: 7.25 inches

- Built-in large secret stash compartment

- Stainless steel poker tool

- Hidden dab pad/rolling tray

- Enclosed glass downstem with slit diffuser

- 14mm borosilicate downstem included

- Platinum cured silicone

- High heat resistant

- Ergonomic grip

- Ice catcher

- Lifetime warranty

- Removable 14mm borosilicate glass bowl

- 6 updated color variants

- Easy to clean

- Indestructible medical grade silicone

- Portable pipe

- Liquid concentrate/solid concentrate (compatible with 14mm banger, not included)

- Introducing the beaker sidekick!



Description:

Eyce has taken classic smoking style and elevated it with an ultra-functional design to form "The Mini Beaker". Standing at just 7.25 inches tall, The Mini Beaker delivers traditional water pipe filtration in a contemporary form. Crafted from indestructible silicone and borosilicate glass, The beaker is extremely durable and portable, making it stand out against its all-glass counterparts. The platinum-cured silicone ensures high heat resistance while also providing flexibility and a comfortable grip.



A heavy-duty glass bowl securely fits in the universal 14mm downstem, but is easily removable and simple to clean. The stash jar doubles as a pad for working with your material while also keeping anything metal, such as a lighter or stir tool, easily accessible. Built with covert compartments, your stash and material tool will be discreetly hidden for on-the-go use.



*Cleaning recommendation: Soak beaker in warm water to help clean the inner chambers. Isopropyl alcohol is not recommended with any EYCE brand products.