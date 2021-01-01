Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

7.5" Multi-Tone Colored Dab Rig with Diffused Downstem

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 7.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm male
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Diffused downstem
- Intricate colored abstract design
- Sturdy rounded base
- Thick glass
- Colored glass
- Circ perc
- Fixed downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!