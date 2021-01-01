Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Width: 3 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Beaker base
- Removable downstem
- Ice Catcher
- Thick glass
- 3" 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem
- Includes matching 14mm male bowl
- Nucleus decals
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
