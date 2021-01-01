Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Ice catcher
- Polished joint
- 45 degree Joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Ice catcher
- Polished joint
- 45 degree Joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!