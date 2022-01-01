About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Base Width: 4 inches
- Nucleus bong
- Female joint
- 45° joint
- 3" 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Includes 14mm male bowl
- Venturi chamber neck
- Nucleus decals
- Clear glass
- Scientific glass
- Removable downstem
- Flared mouthpiece
- Polished joint
- Deep bowl
- Can chamber
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Base Width: 4 inches
- Nucleus bong
- Female joint
- 45° joint
- 3" 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Includes 14mm male bowl
- Venturi chamber neck
- Nucleus decals
- Clear glass
- Scientific glass
- Removable downstem
- Flared mouthpiece
- Polished joint
- Deep bowl
- Can chamber
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!