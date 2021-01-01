Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Nucleus bong
- 14mm male bowl
- 18mm male to 14mm female removable
- Standard diffused downstem
- Slit diffused downstem
- Angled neck
- Circular bubble chamber
- Decal style and color vary
- Beaker
- Clear glass
- Deep bowl
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!