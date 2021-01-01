Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Deep bowl
- Ice catcher
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Straight neck
- American glass
- Straight tube
- Clear glass
- 14mm male bowl included
- 4.5" 18mmto14mm female standard 6-slit diffused downstem
- Buoy Base Chamber
