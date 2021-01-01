About this product
Highlights:
- Length: 8 inches
- Borosilicate glass
- Carb hole
- Gandalf pipe
- American glass
- Deep push bowl
- Glass pipe
- Hand pipe
- Portable
- Discreet
- Colored glass
- Made in the USA
- Choice of color
- Length: 8 inches
- Borosilicate glass
- Carb hole
- Gandalf pipe
- American glass
- Deep push bowl
- Glass pipe
- Hand pipe
- Portable
- Discreet
- Colored glass
- Made in the USA
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!