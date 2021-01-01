About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Clear glass
- Features hexagon base
- Glass water pipe
- Rubber grommet for air tight seal
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Beaker
- Deep bowl
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
