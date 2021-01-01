Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

8" Honeycomb to Showerhead Perc Water Pipe

- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Diameter Base: 3.5 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Thick glass
- Ufo perc
- Bent neck
- Dual percolator
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb percolator
- Scientific glass
- Showerhead percolator
- Clear glass
