About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Diameter Base: 3.5 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Thick glass
- Ufo perc
- Bent neck
- Dual percolator
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb percolator
- Scientific glass
- Showerhead percolator
- Clear glass
