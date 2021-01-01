Loading…
8" Inline Perc to Donut Perc Bong

- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- 90 degree joint
- Donut splashguard
- 3-Hole splash guard
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Donut perc
- Inline perc
- Scientific glass
