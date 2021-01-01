Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

"MouthPeace" Slim

About this product

Highlights:

- Mouthpiece
- Composed of cured silicone
- Dishwasher safe
- Doctor recommended
- Fits nearly any piece
- Includes travel lanyard
- Medical grade
- Portable mouthpiece
- Prevents illness
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!