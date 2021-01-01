Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Height: 8 inches
- Detachable mouthpiece, junction, and water chamber
- 14 mm glass bowl included
- 14mm domeless direct inject titanium nail included
- Modular design for easy cleaning and transport
- Made out of shatter proof medical grade polycarbonate
- High heat resistant
- Padded carrying case included
- Hammer style bubbler and vapor rig
- Diffused glass downstem
- Clear & thick glass
- Made and designed by Purr- Chatsworth, CA
