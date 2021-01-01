Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- 45 degrees Joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Fumed glass
- Rubber grommet
- Clear glass downstem
- Matching slide bowl
- Beaker
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!