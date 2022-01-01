About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 Inches
- Width: 4 Inches
- Joint Size: Rubber Grommet Female
- Vase Bong
- Faux Flower Poker Included
- Bowl For Dry Herbs Included
- Grommet Style Joint
- Grommet Style Glass Standard Downstem
- Certificate Of Authenticity Included
- Relief Flower Accents
- Thick Porcelain Construction
- Choice Of Rose Color
- 45 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Fixed Downstem
- Rubber Grommet
- Flared Mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!