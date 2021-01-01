Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base: 3 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Thick glass
- Bent neck
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Dual chamber
- Scientific glass
- Barrel perc
- Circ perc
- J hook perc
