Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

8.5" Fruity Detox Bong

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 8.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- Branded handle
- Straw mouthpiece
- Banger hanger design
- Themed glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Worked glass
- Fixed downstem
- American glass
- Choice of style
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!