About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- Branded handle
- Straw mouthpiece
- Banger hanger design
- Themed glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Worked glass
- Fixed downstem
- American glass
- Choice of style
- Height: 8.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- Branded handle
- Straw mouthpiece
- Banger hanger design
- Themed glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Worked glass
- Fixed downstem
- American glass
- Choice of style
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!