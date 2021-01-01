Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- Flared and frosted
- American glass
- Bent neck
- Branded glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Showerhead perc
- Themed glass
- Worked glass art
- Can chamber
- Dewar's joint
