About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8.5 Inches
- Joint Size: Rubber Grommet Female
- Vase Bong
- Ceramic Construction
- Grommet Style Joint
- Grommet-Style Glass Standard Downstem
- Made From A Vase
- Funnel Style Bowl With Pinch Handle
- Tropical Theme
- 45 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Fixed Downstem
- Rubber Grommet
- Height: 8.5 Inches
- Joint Size: Rubber Grommet Female
- Vase Bong
- Ceramic Construction
- Grommet Style Joint
- Grommet-Style Glass Standard Downstem
- Made From A Vase
- Funnel Style Bowl With Pinch Handle
- Tropical Theme
- 45 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Fixed Downstem
- Rubber Grommet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!