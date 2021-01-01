Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

8.5" "Wine Glass" Dab Rig

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:
- Height: 8.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Male joint
- Angle cut dome
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Inline perc
- Themed glass
- Thick rounded base
- Wine glass themed vapor rig
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!