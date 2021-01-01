About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8.75 inches
- Uses the bulb-shaped Venturi Chamber with slits to spin your smoke around tornado-style
- Thick 60 x 5mm borosilicate glass
- Removable downstem length: 19:14mm
- Helix mouthpeice cools down hits with air injection and spinning action
- 19mm female joint
- Inside cut 19mm > 14mm slitted difusser downstem
- Male 14mm Helix one-hitter bowl with roll stoppers
- Standing height: 8.5 inches
- Beaker bottom chamber
- 45 degree joint
- No carb hole
- Hand-blown in Austin, Texas
- Scientific glass
- Straight neck
- Decal color selected as available
