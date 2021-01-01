About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8.75 inches
- Uses the bulb-shaped Venturi Chamber with slits to spin your smoke around tornado-style
- Thick 60 x 5mm borosilicate glass
- Fixed showerhead downstem
- Helix mouthpeice cools down hits with air injection and spinning action
- 14mm Helix male one hitter bowl included
- Helix Venturi chamber on top
- Standing measurments: 4" L x 4" W x 8.75" H
- Cylindrical bottom chamber
- Flared base
- No carb hole
- 14mm female joint
- Hand-blown in Austin, Texas
- Scientific glass
- Straight neck
- Decal color selected as available
