Stash Lab Technologies

9" Mini Tornado Cyclone Vapor Rig

- Height: 9 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base: 4 inches
- 45 Degrees joint
- Glass vapor rig
- Smoke creates spinning tornado cyclone
- Straight neck
- Tornado turbine disc percolator
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
