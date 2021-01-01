Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 9 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base: 4 inches
- Glass water pipe
- Smoke creates spinning tornado
- Straight neck
- Tornado turbine disc percolator
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
