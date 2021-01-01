Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

9" Straight Tube Water Pipe

- Height: 9 inches and 12 inches
- Joints size: 14mm female
- Straight tube
- Clear glass
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Durable pipe
- Choice of size
