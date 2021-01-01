Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

9" Upright Bubbler w/ Showerhead Downstem

Highlights:

- 9 inch height
- Standing 3.5 inch base width
- Fixed tungsten down stem rod reinforcement
- 4 sidewall facing holes
- High quality thick borosilicate glass
- 45 degree mouthpeice
- Works like a water pipe
- Clear glass with black downstem and accents
- Sleek Grav logo
- Dual use water pipe & dab rig!

- Grav has released another tight piece, bigger and better than the original mini bubblers. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 4 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav Labs delivers again.
