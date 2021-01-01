Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Diameter: 1.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm
- Male joint
- Removable bowl
- Removable diffused showerhead downstem
- Clear glass
- 90 degree joint
- Male joint
- Scientific glass
- Choice of joint size
- Height: 8 inches
- Diameter: 1.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm
- Male joint
- Removable bowl
- Removable diffused showerhead downstem
- Clear glass
- 90 degree joint
- Male joint
- Scientific glass
- Choice of joint size
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!