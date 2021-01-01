Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

90˚ Ashcatcher with Removable Downstem

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 8 inches
- Diameter: 1.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm
- Male joint
- Removable bowl
- Removable diffused showerhead downstem
- Clear glass
- 90 degree joint
- Male joint
- Scientific glass
- Choice of joint size
