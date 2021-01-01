Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Diameter: 2 inches base
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm
- Male joint
- 90 degree joint
- Ashcatcher
- Decal color chosen at random
- Clear glass
- Matrix perc
- Scientific glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!